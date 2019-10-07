Home

JAMES "BALDY" FIELDS Cascade James "Baldy" Fields, 86, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A private family gathering will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Monticello, Iowa. Jim was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Maquoketa, the son of Melvin and Grace (Dague) Copus. He married Lavonnie "Bonnie" Appleby on Nov. 23, 1950, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade. Bonnie preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2005. Surviving are his children, Gail (John) Koppes of Onslow, Iowa, Dennis (Georgia) Fields of Mills, Iowa, Joyce (Bob) Stoffel of Bernard, Iowa, Judy (Don) Supple of Cascade, Iowa, Michael Fields of Anamosa, Iowa, Jerry Fields (and Juan Vega) of Coggon, Iowa, Mark (Julie) Fields of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Sandra Fields (and Jeff Heins) of Lamont, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley Nash of Cherry Valley, Iowa. He also is preceded in death by his parents, and one grandson, Derek Arensdorf, on Aug. 24, 2008.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
