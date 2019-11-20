Home

Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
James "Fitz" Fitzgerald


1947 - 2019
JAMES "FITZ" FITZGERALD Belle Plaine James "Fitz" Fitzgerald, 72, of Williamsburg, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, after a long battle with illness. Jim was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, to Raphael "Butch" and Evelyn (Bailey) Fitzgerald. Jim is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Evan (Michelle) Fitzgerald of South Beloit, Ill., Holli Carlson of Belle Plaine and Tracie (David) Kubas and Chad (Lacey) Von Lienen of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Bailey Gorsch of Belle Plaine, Kaleb Gorsch of Marengo, Emily Fitzgerald of Olympia, Wash., Braden Fitzgerald of Ames, Cole Carlson of Belle Plaine, Christian, Ethan, and Tyler Glandorf, Kyle, Kaden and Karson Kubas, Cooper and Carson VonLeinen, all of Williamsburg; great-grandchildren, Rayfe Gorsch of Belle Plaine and River Glandorf of Williamsburg; siblings, Judy (George) Schultz of Ainsworth, Mary (Harold) Alcott of Belle Plaine, Linda Biddle of Marengo, Joseph (Tamara) Fitzgerald of Mechanicsville and Janet (Robert) George of Williamsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and sister, Theresa. Jim served in the Navy from March 1964 to November 1967 with two tours during the Vietnam War. Jim retired as a production operator with Riverbend Industries. Jim spent several years as an active member of the American Legion. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors.Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home. All memorials will be donated to in honor of Jim. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
