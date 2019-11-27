|
JAMES A. "JIM" FRANTZ Iowa City James A. "Jim" Frantz, 84, longtime Iowa City resident, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Atrium Village in Hills. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Iowa City. In lieu of a visitation, a reception at the church will follow for family and friends to offer condolences/reminisce about Jim's life starting around 11:30 am. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will follow the reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Hills Atrium Village. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Jim's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Jim was born Dec. 14, 1934, on a farm in rural Iowa County, Iowa, the son of Paul A. and Alma (Druecker) Frantz. Growing up in the area, he attended schools in the Iowa City district, graduating from City High School in 1955. Jim married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Arlene "Kay" Bradley, on Feb. 7, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Church in Cedar Rapids. They enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, playing cards, collecting antiques and spending time with the grandkids. He was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan. Jim served in the Iowa National Guard for more than 25 years. He retired from Breese's Auto Parts, where he made incredible friendships across rural Iowa for nearly 40 years. Jim's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Atrium Village in Hills that loved and took exceptional care of him. Jim made them all laugh and was a staff favorite. His family includes three children, Kami Lanigan (Tom), Bradley Frantz and Kara Frantz (Beth Lainson); grandchildren, Katy Schwering (John), Alli Hora (Greg Darrah), John Hora (Lindsey), Jake Hora, Amanda Frantz, James Frantz, Derek Lanigan (Maggie) and Brooke Denhartog (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Bo, Mila, Marley, Madison, Sydney, Aiden, Breckin and Hudsin; his brother, Larry Frantz; and sisters-in-law, Joan Frantz and Zita Frantz. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years; parents; and three brothers, John "Jack," Robert and Jerry. "May the sun always shine on you and Mom while you enjoy your popcorn and pop. Thanks for giving us the best childhood ever."
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019