JAMES FRANK GILLESPIE Winston-Salem, N.C. James Frank Gillespie, 86, died peacefully surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Joan, and family and friends, on May 28, 2019. Jim was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minn. He grew up in Hallock, Minn. After attending Hallock High School, where he excelled at basketball, Jim went to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, majoring in accounting while working for Bishop's Downtown Cafeteria. He was married to Margaret Renner for 17 years, divorcing in 1973. He married Joan Easterly in 1974. He spent 33 years as comptroller of HR Green Engineering in Cedar Rapids, served on the Board of Directors of the Light Company Employees Credit Union for five years, then worked for the Rochester (Minn.) American Red Cross part time in semi-retirement. He was a committed Christian who loved God, family and friends, cribbage, walleye fishing, sports (especially Minnesota Twins baseball and Minnesota Vikings football) and prime rib. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Thompson and Harold Gillespie; sister, Pat Leer; and two stepdaughters, Leslie Rooney and Rebecca Shaw. He is survived by his brother, Ed Gillespie (Judy); daughters, Carol Holly (Tim) and Barb Eulberg (Greg); son, Dave Gillespie (Donna); stepdaughter, Lisa Trefz (Jim); stepsons-in-law, Mike Rooney and Ed Shaw (Claire), 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Chaplain Linda Browne will be officiating. Online condolences can be shared at www.salemfh.com.