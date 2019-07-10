JAMES GROFF Davenport James Groff, 90, of Davenport, passed away July 8, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with a visitation one hour before the service. Burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Garden of the Last Supper. James D. Groff was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Guy and Bernice (Rowland) Groff. He worked at National Oats, where he met Betty Mitchell. They were duke and duchess of the industrial ball of Cedar Rapids in 1949. James and Betty married on May 20, 1950, in Cedar Rapids. They had one daughter, Carolyn Ann, born in 1951. James also worked as a sheet metal worker for Grissel Co. and then Quaker Oats, where he eventually became head of maintenance after 30 years of service. James retired from Quaker Oats in 1990. He participated in league play as an avid bowler and golfer. He enjoyed fishing and went on more than 30 trips to the Boundary Waters with his brother, nephews, grandkids and friends. He was a woodworker extraordinaire. James was a past master of the Masonic Lodge of Central City. Survivors include daughter, Carolyn (David) Waugh of Davenport; two grandsons, Heath (Sunny) Holub of Mount Vernon and Beau (Allison) Holub of Tipton; and seven great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Zatyk, Landon, Gage, Ethan, Aydan and Helena. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and his siblings. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019