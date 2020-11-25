1/
JAMES GUDENKAUF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES GUDENKAUF Coggon James Gudenkauf, 58, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Private family services will be held at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where a public visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Pastor Becky High will officiate at the services. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Survivors include his wife, Kim; three daughters, Savanah (Dennis) Andrews, Samantha (Kyle) Wacker and Felicia (Matt Luke) Gudenkauf; 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, Arizona, Hannah, Rowan, Memphis, Phoenix, Gracelynn, Roselynn and Phiona; his parents, Vernon (Joan) Gudenkauf; a brother, Robert (Jan) Gudenkauf; five sisters, Debbie (Jerry) Brinks, Doris (Paul) Jacobs, Linda (Joe) Drobnick, Betty (Don) Hesseling and Tammy Gudenkauf; and a sister-in-law, Sharla Gudenkauf. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald. James Thomas Gudenkauf was born July 31, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa. He was the son of Vernon and Joan McGraw Gudenkauf. Jim graduated from East Buchanan schools in 1980. He started farming near Masonville. He later worked at Cascade Die Mold in Monticello and All American Homes in Dyersville. He returned to farming, the job he really loved, when he went to work for Louis John Zumbach. Jim married his wife Kim DeChant in 1993 at her mother's home in Delhi. Jim enjoyed woodworking and carpentry work as well as riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed working and fixing old tractors, especially his Allis Chalmers tractors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Goettsch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goettsch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved