JAMES GUDENKAUF Coggon James Gudenkauf, 58, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Private family services will be held at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where a public visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Pastor Becky High will officiate at the services. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Survivors include his wife, Kim; three daughters, Savanah (Dennis) Andrews, Samantha (Kyle) Wacker and Felicia (Matt Luke) Gudenkauf; 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, Arizona, Hannah, Rowan, Memphis, Phoenix, Gracelynn, Roselynn and Phiona; his parents, Vernon (Joan) Gudenkauf; a brother, Robert (Jan) Gudenkauf; five sisters, Debbie (Jerry) Brinks, Doris (Paul) Jacobs, Linda (Joe) Drobnick, Betty (Don) Hesseling and Tammy Gudenkauf; and a sister-in-law, Sharla Gudenkauf. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald. James Thomas Gudenkauf was born July 31, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa. He was the son of Vernon and Joan McGraw Gudenkauf. Jim graduated from East Buchanan schools in 1980. He started farming near Masonville. He later worked at Cascade Die Mold in Monticello and All American Homes in Dyersville. He returned to farming, the job he really loved, when he went to work for Louis John Zumbach. Jim married his wife Kim DeChant in 1993 at her mother's home in Delhi. Jim enjoyed woodworking and carpentry work as well as riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed working and fixing old tractors, especially his Allis Chalmers tractors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store