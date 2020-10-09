1/
James H. Chanen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES H. CHANEN Des Moines James H. Chanen, of Des Moines, formerly of Hiawatha, died Aug. 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and pets. He had been put into hospice care after suffering from a massive heart attack on Aug. 8, 2020. James had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved movies, music and books. People he had met from all walks of life had asked him for advice on how to handle any situation. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Chanen; son, Robert; and brother, Barry. There will be a small memorial service in the home after the pandemic has ended.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved