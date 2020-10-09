JAMES H. CHANEN Des Moines James H. Chanen, of Des Moines, formerly of Hiawatha, died Aug. 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and pets. He had been put into hospice care after suffering from a massive heart attack on Aug. 8, 2020. James had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved movies, music and books. People he had met from all walks of life had asked him for advice on how to handle any situation. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Chanen; son, Robert; and brother, Barry. There will be a small memorial service in the home after the pandemic has ended.



