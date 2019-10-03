|
JAMES H. HOOVER Marion James H. Hoover, 96, of Marion, passed away Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at noon until service time. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. James was born in Robins, Iowa, on Oct. 22, 1922. He graduated from Marion High School in 1942. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on April 15, 1943, at Camp Dodge, Iowa. He was sent to Camp Mackall and assigned to E Company, 194th Glider Infantry 17th Airborne Division. After basic training at Camp Mackall, he was sent to Tennessee for maneuvers and then to Camp Forrest in Tennessee. Jim left the United States from Boston and sailed on the Wakefield Watch to England. He camped at Ogden George where he received more training. Jim was flown from England to France at an airport named Doodle Bug Alley. He then was sent by truck into combat at the Belgian Bulge. At Wesel, he crossed the Rhine during Operations Varsity. The 17th Airborne was deactivated in France and Jim was transferred to 325th Glider Infantry of the 82nd Airborne Division. He served in Berlin with the occupation force there. When he left Berlin, he stopped at France and England before sailing to New York, N.Y. While in New York, he participated in the 82nd's Fifth Ave. parade. Jim was discharged from the service on Feb. 23, 1946, at Camp Grant, Ill. Jim received Good Conduct Ribbon, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, along with three Bronze Battle Stars, Bronze Arrowhead and World War II Victory Medal. After service, Jim attended one year of college for mechanical engineering at State University of Iowa, and three years at McPherson College: one in engineering and two in philosophy and religion with a minor in teaching. Jim also took part of a TV repair course by correspondence. He was employed at Triple E. Manufacturing, Century Engineering, and had 24 years in at Collins Division of Rockwell International. He also taught church school for 38 years, first grade through adult. Jim enjoyed square dancing, round dancing, woodworking, and could fix or make anything. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mavee; his children, Dan (Louri) Hoover, Jeffrey (Judith) Hoover and Roxanne (Dennis) (Hoover); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wilhelmina (Notbohm) Hoover; sisters, Celeste and Marilyn; brother, Glenn; and infant daughters, Lorinda and Michele Hoover. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be made to Scions of 17th Airborne Memorial Fund, 62A Forty Acre MT. Rd. Danbury, CT 06811; or Marion American Legion Post 298.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019