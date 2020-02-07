|
JAMES H. SHAFF Cedar Rapids James H. Shaff, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A public visitation will be one hour prior at the Church. Burial immediately following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. James Heman Shaff was born April 18, 1922, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of John and Evelyn (Lillie) Shaff. James was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and sisters; his first wife, Mary Dyer Shaff (mother of his four children); and his second wife, Janet Weiske Shaff, a lovely companion in their later years. James is survived by his four children, Mike (Joanna) Shaff, Westminster, Colo., Suzanne Shaff, St. Paul, Minn., Tom (Patti Bahr), Iowa City, Iowa, and Jennifer (Rob) Wilder of Wayzata, Minn; and grandchildren, James (Iju) Shaff, Rob Wilder, Sam (Cassie) Wilder and Dean Shaff. Please see full obituary and share condolences online at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020