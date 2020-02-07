Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Shaff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Shaff Obituary
JAMES H. SHAFF Cedar Rapids James H. Shaff, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A public visitation will be one hour prior at the Church. Burial immediately following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. James Heman Shaff was born April 18, 1922, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of John and Evelyn (Lillie) Shaff. James was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and sisters; his first wife, Mary Dyer Shaff (mother of his four children); and his second wife, Janet Weiske Shaff, a lovely companion in their later years. James is survived by his four children, Mike (Joanna) Shaff, Westminster, Colo., Suzanne Shaff, St. Paul, Minn., Tom (Patti Bahr), Iowa City, Iowa, and Jennifer (Rob) Wilder of Wayzata, Minn; and grandchildren, James (Iju) Shaff, Rob Wilder, Sam (Cassie) Wilder and Dean Shaff. Please see full obituary and share condolences online at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -