JAMES H. WESTPHAL Athens, Ga. James H. Westphal, 76, of Athens, Ga., died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, after an extended illness. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Athens or to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia. Jim was born on June 22, 1942, in Wyoming, Iowa, the son of Glen and Ruth (Heneke) Westphal. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He was united in marriage to Julie Paulsen on May 5, 1973, in Rockford, Iowa. Jim was a quality engineer, most recently with Overhead Door. He was active in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, serving as treasurer and on the church council. Following retirement, he and Julie enjoyed traveling extensively. Jim also enjoyed watching and attending collegiate sporting events. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Julie; his daughter, Emily Westphal of Athens, Ga.; his son and daughter-in-law, Curt and Melanie Westphal of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Pixie Westphal of Athens, Ga., and Dylan and Hudson Westphal of Bettendorf; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Jerry Manwiller of Bondurant, Iowa, and Mona and Dana Brenneman of Des Moines; his brother, Chuck Westphal of Wyoming; several nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Mary Jane and Daryl Rockow of Mankato, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents.