JAMES "JIM" HAYNES STULTS SR. Blairstown James "Jim" Haynes Stults Sr., 88, went home to be with God on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Hospice House of Mercy, lovingly surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the M.J. Kirby American Legion Hall in Blairstown with Pastor Jeff Schanbacher officiating. Friends may call at the Legion from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown, Iowa, with graveside military rites conducted by M.J. Kirby American Legion Post 170, Navy Funeral Honors and the Patriot Guard Riders of Iowa. James was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Charles City, Iowa, to Gaylord Haynes and Hester (Scott) Stults. The family later moved to Gordon, Neb., where Jim graduated from Gordon High School. After graduation he attended auto mechanic trade school in Milford, Neb. During his summers while growing up, he worked as a ranch hand and coming to Blairstown to work for his Aunt Kathryn (Scott) and Uncle Clarence Kubichek at Kubichek Hardware Store on Main Street. James served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1960 and was stationed on the USS Piedmont during the Korean War. On Jan. 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Ruleau in Scottsbluff, Neb. In 1957 the couple moved to Blairstown, where they raised their four children. Nancy preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 2019. Jim owned and operated Stults Plumbing and Heating until 1979 when he began work as a plumber at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Jim was active in his community, serving many years on the volunteer fire department and as a Scout leader with his uncle Clarence. He was a member of M.J. Kirby American Legion Post 170 for more than 60 years and spent many hours repairing anything that was needed to keep the Legion hall in working condition. After retiring in 1997, Jim enjoyed helping elderly friends to various appointments and helping at the Legion's Friday night suppers. One of his proudest moments was participating in the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on Oct. 21, 2014. The flight was the one and only time he had flown since returning from Korea. His memory will be cherished by his children, James H. (Lynette) Stults Jr., Kimberly (Lonny Hennings) Wauters, Michael (Jan) Stults and Paul (Sherri) Stults; grandchildren, Katie (Brady) Prall, Tucker Stults, Wes (Dawn) Wauters, Jessica (Damian) Andrew, Nick (Jennifer) Wauters, Jake (Megan) Wauters, Colton Stults, Morgan Stults, Dalton Stults, Hilary Stults and Dakota (Emily Tunender) Stults; great-grandchildren, Barrett and Buckley Prall, Lane, Margaret, Vincent and Romanie Wauters, Maci, Henry and Lucille Andrew, Callie, Lucas, Ryan and Evelyn Wauters and Braxton Stults; brother, Tom (Marilyn) Stults; brother-in-law, Donald Ruleaux; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Nancy, Jim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Kenneth (Sonny) French; son-in-law, Wayne Wauters (2009); grandson, Cody Ray Haynes Stults (1988); and in-laws, Herbert and Helen Ruleau, Geraldine Scherbarth, Bette Trombley, Phyllis Krueger, Laurene Ruleau, Ives Molander, Herbie Ruleau, Betty Ruleaux, Henry Scherbarth and Ronald Molander. A special thank-you to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hope Covington and the Hallmar staff, the wound doctors and care team at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Dr. Michael Marquardt, the Hall-Parrine cancer team, Lindsay Niebes and the Keystone Care Center staff.



