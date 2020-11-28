JAMES HENRY DVORAK Cedar Rapids James Henry Dvorak, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. Services: A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila; his daughter, Tracy Hall; his grandsons, James Hall, William Hall and Timothy Hall; and his siblings, Roger (Gayla) of Cedar Rapids, Jennie (Dale) Seeck, Dean (Ellen) of Arizona and Dianne of California. He was preceded in death by his parents. James was born April 3, 1950, in rural Newhall, the son of Florian and Mary (Severe) Dvorak. He married Sheila Allen on Nov. 20, 1970, in Newhall, Iowa. He was a supervisor for the Cedar Rapids Water waste department for 37 years before he retired. He enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, tinkering, woodworking and snow-blowing the endless snow piles throughout the winters. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.