JAMES "JIM" EDWIN HOGE Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Edwin Hoge, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, with a vigil service to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial: St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Jim was born Feb. 20, 1950, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Alvan and Ruby (Barrett) Hoge. He graduated from Washington High School. Jim married Patricia Bright on Aug. 25, 1973, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids. He was a refrigeration technician for Star Food Equipment until his retirement. He took pride in his skills as a commercial food tech. Jim was quite the handyman and loved knowing how things worked regardless of the ramifications. He often shared this passion with his sons and granddaughters. His many other enjoyments included archery, blacksmithing, woodworking, home brewing and participating in the SCA. Jim also enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hoge; children, Aaron (Denise) Hoge and Adam Hoge; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Frantz; grandchildren, Madison, Megan and Meredith; sister, Laurie Perry; special friends, Robert Olsen and Bob and Kim Webber; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judy Lampe. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Candy at Milestones, Dr. Dwight Schroeder, Tracy Alshouse P.A. and Sonya, Gwen and Hali at Bright Star for their wonderful care of Jim. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019