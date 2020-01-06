|
|
JAMES J. FINERTY Cedar Rapids James J. Finerty, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A reception will follow the burial at St. Pius X. Jim was born on Oct. 7, 1929, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Leon and Hester Finerty. He attended St. Peter's Catholic School in Keokuk and went on to college at Carthage College, graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in accounting. Jim later earned his MBA from the University of Iowa in 1970. Jim also served in the U.S. Army. He married Norma Lane on April 17, 1953, and together they raised two children. Jim spent 34 years of his professional life at Rockwell Collins working in finance management, retiring at the age of 60. Jim was a member and a past president of the National Accountants Association. He also was one of the founding members of the Coralville Investment Club in Cedar Rapids and was a member for more than 40 years. You could find him playing a few rounds on the golf course, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes at basketball and football games, rooting for St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears, or creating cherished memories with his wife and family during holidays, birthdays and special occasions. Jim was on the board of Collins Community Credit Union for 25 years. He had a passion for volunteering, which he did by spending many years volunteering for SCORE. He also volunteered many hours at St. Pius X Catholic Church as an accountant, working at fundraisers and sorting food at the food pantry. He will be remembered for his warm smile and engaging conversations. He always stayed up on current events on his beloved iMac. He was a deeply loved man who will be missed by so many. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Norma Finerty and his daughter, Deb (Steve) Dodson. He has two wonderful granddaughters, Ashley (Tayt) Weller and Megan (Cliff) Waterman; one great-grandson, Patrick Welle; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Dan Finerty; his parents; his brother, Richard Finerty; and his sisters, Sister Patricia Finerty and Geraldine Hayes. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center's 9th and 5th floors and the cardiovascular lab. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020