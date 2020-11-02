1/1
James J. "Jim" Luensman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES J. "JIM" LUENSMAN Cedar Rapids James J. "Jim" Luensman, 43, of Atkins, Iowa, died from COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Jim, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. Jim was born on Dec. 10, 1976, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Ronald Luensman and Kathy (Howard) Schneider. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 1995 and went on to attend Waldorf University. Jim later attended the University of Iowa where he graduated from the paramedic program. He ran the paramedic program at Kirkwood Community College and taught respiratory therapy and nursing. Jim worked for Monticello Ambulance, Area Ambulance Service, North Benton Ambulance and Atkins First Responders. He was the CRANDIC Railroad yard manager for 10 years. Jim loved fishing with his boys, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program. Survivors include his mother and father, Kathy and David Schneider of Berthoud, Colo., the love of his life, Janetta Schmuecker, of Atkins; children, Connor Luensman, Landen Schmuecker and Kobe Schmuecker; siblings, Jennifer (Kevin) Myers of Cheyenne, Wyo., Jason Schneider of Virginia Beach, Va., and Jared Schneider of Fort Collins, Colo.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jamie and Reg Klocke of Walford, Iowa; sister-in-law, Sara (Doug) Snyder of Elgin, Illinois; brother-in-law, Casey Klocke of Ely, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Carson Snyder, Logan Myers, Penelope Myers, Jaiden Schneider and Nora Schneider; uncles, Jack Luensman, Tom Luensman, and Don, Jim, Richard and Dwight Howard; aunt, Janet McFarland; as well as many close cousins, friends and family in the EMS community. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Luensman. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved