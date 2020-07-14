JAMES L. JAKUBEC III Cedar Rapids James L. Jakubec III, 69, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. There will be a private family graveside service at Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements. Jim was born May 9, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of James L. Jr. and Wanda (Johnson) Jakubec. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids and held a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Jim worked for the Cedar Rapids DOT his entire career. He was an incredible musician and vocalist, playing several instruments, but was known for his mastery of the lead guitar. The man could jam! He loved his family and he will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include his daughter, Casey Jakubec; granddaughter, Brooklyn Jones; mother, Wanda Jakubec; sisters, Luann (Ron) Kerres and Cyndi Kehl; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
