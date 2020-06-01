James Jay "Jim" McDonald
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES JAY "JIM" MCDONALD Marion James Jay "Jim" McDonald, 82, of Marion, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a short illness with cancer. Cedar Memorial will be assisting the family with an immediate family service. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Jim was born in Franklin County, Iowa, on Dec. 1, 1937, to the parents of Leslie and Mildred (Brereton) McDonald. He graduated from Marshalltown High School, Marshalltown Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. He proudly served three years in the U.S. Army. He met his wife, Laura "Lea" Hamilton in March of 1962. They were married Aug. 20, 1966, after his college graduation. Jim was the assistant business manager at Coe College, was employed by Loomis Brothers Construction, then by First Ave Construction and Development, and then became his own boss, owning McDonald Construction Co. for 35 years. He and Lea have lived 41 years in the house that Jim built in Marion. He assisted with Cub Scout Pack 58 and served as Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 35 of Marion. He was past president of the Marion Kiwanis Club and a member of the Marion Board of Appeals for Construction. His love for woodworking is evident in the many beautiful creations he leaves behind. Jim is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Lea; sons Mark (Pam) of Denver, Colo., and Scott of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandsons, Joshua and Aidan; sister, Sharon Conrad; niece, Darlynne; nephew, Ross; brother-in-law, Mike Hamilton (Rhonda); an aunt, numerous cousins; and his faithful canine companion, Sadie. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; in-laws, Lonnie and Cleo Hamilton; and brother-in-law, Daryl Conrad. The family wishes to thank Dr. Matthew Fox and the Mercy Hospice Care team for their kindness and compassion during Jim's illness. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity, 350 Sixth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved