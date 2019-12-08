|
JAMES JOSEPH AUKOFER Wichita, Kan. James Joseph Aukofer, 86, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Wichita, Kan. James was born on Oct. 8, 1933, in Minneapolis, to Joseph Melchior and Margaret Eleanor (Maguire) Aukofer. He graduated from St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, Minn., in 1951. In 1962, he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BEE). James served in the United States Navy, followed by the Naval Reserve, as a chief warrant officer until 1993 with 40 years of total service. He worked as the service center manager for Collins Avionics, retiring in 2003 after 41 years of service. James was a member of the Society of Logistics Engineers, where he was a senior charter member and certified professional logistician (CPL). He also was a member of the Naval Reserve Association; USS Worcester Association and St. Thomas Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joel Aukofer. He is survived by his sons, Anthony James Aukofer of Las Vegas and Michael Joseph (Jeanne Anne) Aukofer of Elgin, Ill.; daughters, Andrea Joy (Patrick) Horvat and Lori Eileen (John) DeCicco, both of Wichita, Kan.; and grandchildren, Katina, Kennedy, Michael, Samantha, Clare and Andrew. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212, and St. Thomas Academy, 949 Mendota Heights Rd., Mendota Heights, MN 55120. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019