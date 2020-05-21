|
JAMES JOSEPH BEDELL Robins James Joseph Bedell, 67, of Robins, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy following complications from Parkinson's disease. Services will be held at a later date. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. James is survived by his wife, Linda of Robins; son, Joe (Ludene) Bedell of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Shannon (Chris) Gorman of Marion; mother, Dolores Bedell of Sun City West, Ariz.; brothers, Bill (Bonnie) Bedell of Niwot, Colo., and John (Patricia) Bedell of Longmont, Colo.; sister, Lori (Roger) Radcliff of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandsons, Aaron Bedell, Kevin Gorman and Alex Bedell; granddaughter, Jacie Bedell; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Bedell; and his grandparents. James was born June 4, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Frank and Dolores Scolaro Bedell. He went to All Saints Grade School, graduated from Regis High School in 1970 and attended Kirkwood Community College. James married Linda Hilley on Oct. 2, 1971, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was an assembler for 23 years at Goss Graphic Systems Inc., and worked for C&W Services for 12 years in heavy maintenance. James was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and cheering on his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, friends and will be missed by all. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Rapids Metro Parkinson's Association 260 33rd Ave. SW, Ste I, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020