JAMES JOSEPH LYONS Cedar Rapids James Joseph Lyons, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa, with his family at his side. A parish vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. The family will greet friends following the vigil service until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. The family will also greet friends one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Over eight decades, despite his short stature, Jim had gotten good at high-kicking the ticking clock of time down the road. But this past Tuesday, Jim's final number was called. No. 1 has kicked the bucket. He bit the dust. Whereas he often lived with one foot in the grave, he now will have two feet in. Jim has gone to meet his maker and is being welcomed by the choir of angels and ancestors who will certainly recognize the twinkle in his eye and his wicked dry sense of humor. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Lester and Mary (Kenny) Lyons. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Cascade, Iowa. On Aug. 23, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Jim was united in marriage to Pauline Wiest. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and the Cascade Knights of Columbus. Jim was an award-winning bowler, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, a die-hard Cubs fan, a card-carrying Democrat and a regular churchgoer. His work life was at Clinton Machines and Cargill. He spent his last years at River Bend Assisted Living in Cascade and cherished his time with them. He is survived by his two stepchildren, Robin (Tiffany) Henderson of California and Brian (Debbie) Wiest of Kansas City, Mo.; six grandchildren; and eight siblings, Mary (Rosa) Crispo of Cambridge, Mass., Patrick (Betty) Lyons of Cascade, Ellie (Harvey) Denlinger of Cedar Rapids, Loras (Linda) Lyons of Anamosa, Rosie Wiley of Bloomingdale, Ill., Carol Stachura of Inverness, Ill., Ken (Mary) Lyons of Monticello and Jeannie (Joe) Lynch of Cascade. James will be hugged by his quiet unassuming father, Lester Lyons, who will step out of the perfectly plowed fields of heaven, and the hardest-working mother ever, Mary Kenny Lyons, who will take her tired feet out of heaven's basin and say, "Jimmy, you're finally here, how are the rest of them?" And then Jim will clasp the hand of his 2-year-old brother, "Dicky, take my hand and this time I won't let go." His wife, Pauline Young Weist Lyons, whom he married in 1969 and buried in 2002, will smile and embrace the faithful husband who walked alongside of her for years and who cared for her every need when she could not care for herself. James also was preceded in death by his stepson, Clark Wiest; and in-laws, Bill Stachura, Jim Wiley and Fred Crispo. In place of holy cards, Jim requested a photo booth be erected in a corner of Murdoch Funeral Home with a cut out of him holding a glass of Jim Beam or Jack Daniel's in hand, (he liked them both). That way, mourners could saddle up to his image and take a selfie and so be reminded of him and his passing. Alas, too many of the clan refused to comply with this particular final wish of Jim's. Tis' a shame. … It would have been so fitting and fun. Do take a prayer card and pray for his soul. Memorials in James' memory may be directed to Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa. James Joseph Lyons was Iowa-born, Iowa-bred and Iowa-dead. He will surely be missed. Please share a memory of James at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019