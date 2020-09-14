JAMES JOSEPH "JR" RYAN Cedar Rapids James Joseph "JR" Ryan, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away suddenly Sept. 12, 2020, at Heritage Nursing & Rehab, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids with graveside services at a later date. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. James was born March 3, 1939, near Waukon, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Loretta (Drew) Ryan. He graduated from Waukon High School. James honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Linda Lockhart in 1979 in Rock Island, Ill. James and Linda owned and operated the Lucky Leprechaun Tavern in Cedar Rapids and the Angle Inn in Walford, before moving to Davenport. James also worked in the plant at Pennick Ford in Cedar Rapids. He will be remembered for his good-natured demeanor, infectious laugh and competitive card playing, especially poker and euchre. Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Shaunette (Matt) Brems of Cedar Rapids and Maria (Clark) Milner of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four grandchildren; and sisters, and Mary Jane (Don) McGraw of Waukon and Theresa (Richard) Beall of Cedar Rapids. James was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ryan; parents, Joseph and Loretta Ryan; son, Monte Ryan; and sister, Shirly Schulte. Memorials may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Horizons Meals on Wheels. Please share a memory of James at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
