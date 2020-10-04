JAMES KAZIMOUR Cedar Rapids James Kazimour, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Ludmila Catholic Church by Father Kenneth Glaser. Burial will follow at Saint John's Cemetery with military honors accorded by Iowa Military Funeral Honors and VFW Post 788. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Jim was born April 4, 1932, in Cedar Rapids to Richard and Avis Kazimour. He attended Saint Ludmila grade school and it was there where he met his future wife, Jean Callahan, while trading fruit in the fifth grade. Jim graduated from Wilson High School with the Class of 1950. During his time at Wilson, he played football, ran track and enjoyed his woodworking shop class. In his senior year, he joined the National Guard. Jim was drafted into the Army right out of high school and served two years of active duty, fighting in the Korean War. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Jim married the love of his life, Jean, on Oct. 10, 1953. At the time of her death, they had been married just three days shy of 65 years. Jim worked at Rockwell Collins for 41 years. During his lengthy retirement, he enjoyed traveling around the country and taking a special trip to Ireland. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, in 2018; an infant son; and his oldest son and namesake, also in 2018. Survivors include sons, David (Janelle) and Steve (Sue); daughters, Mary Troendle and Ann (John) Pfiffner; son-in-law, Phil Stechcon; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Benjamin (Lori), Jenna (Travis), Morgan, Michael, Matthew, Kyle and Kevin; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Easton and Layla Jean. Special thanks to the Hiawatha Care Center and Garnett Place for their excellent care of Jim. Memorials may be directed to Metro Catholic Outreach Food Bank, 420 Sixth St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.



