James Keller
James "Jim" Keller

James "Jim" Keller Obituary
JAMES "JIM" KELLER Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Keller, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Sunday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry; seven children, Chris Palmer (Kevin Jones), Tammy Spellerberg (Steve Geurts), all of Cedar Rapids, Tony Keller (Robin Williams) of Raleigh, N.C., Casey (Joy) Keller of Deer Park, Wis., Shawn (Sarah) Keller of Lantana, Texas, Josh (Jaime) Keller of Marion and Heath (Lori) Keller of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Mary Lou (Erle) Raymer of Waverly; 18 grandchildren: Necia, Natalie, Todd, Amy, AJ, Ryan, Neil, Katie, Nichole, Abbie, Braydn, Grant, Sadie, Devin, Megan, Riley, Lillie and Stella; 12 great grandchildren, Lincoln, Amelia, Lillian, Kroy, Charlotte, Aubrey, Alexa, Hailey, Dillon, Reagan, Eleanor and Madeline; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Brian Spellerberg; great-grandchild, Drue Spellerberg; and two nephews, Brent and Blaine. Jim was born May 24, 1941, in Melrose Park, Ill., the son of Jules and Mildred Kalasardo Keller. He married Sherry Keppler on Dec. 19, 1983, in Dyersville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019
