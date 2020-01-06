|
JAMES KENNISON FORDICE Rowley James Kennison Fordice, 93, of Rowley, Iowa, died Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Lantern Park Care Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Jim was born March 7, 1926, in Shueyville, Iowa, the son of Linton A. and Leila M. (Brockway) Fordice. He attended Shueyville High School. On Feb. 18, 1944, he entered the U.S. Navy serving as a seaman 1st class until his discharge on Feb. 28, 1946. On May 6, 1945, he was married to Beulah C. Hampton in Brimfield, Ill. The couple divorced in June of 1988. Following his discharge, the couple moved to Iowa City, Iowa, and following his divorce he moved to Rowley, Iowa. He owned and operated the Grand Prix Motors in Iowa City until his retirement in 1988. Jim is survived by seven children, James A. Fordice, Houston, Texas, Joyce Stiger, Muscatine, Iowa, Sheryl Scofield, Stone City, Iowa, Richard Fordice, Letts, Iowa, Wynona Crumley, Grandview, Iowa, Deborah Hampton, Bill Fordice, Iowa City, Iowa, and Dennis Fordice, Marshalltown, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Louis, Fred and Harry Fordice; and two sisters, Martha Fordice and Esther Henning. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Rowley United Methodist Church in Rowley. Inurnment will be in Rowley Cemetery. The Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory of Independence, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020