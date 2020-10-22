JAMES KIBURZ Monticello James Kiburz, 79, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Private family services will follow. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are four children, Randy (Angela), Scott (Dawn), Kevin (Melissa) and Kelsey Kiburz; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Jack (Nancy), Lana (Tom) Oberbreckling and Jerry (Karen). He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Michelle, who died a month after birth. Avert James Kiburz was born July 2, 1941, in Anamosa, Iowa. He was the son of Avert and Bernice Kammerman, Kiburz. He started school at Center Junction through eighth grade. Jim graduated from the Monticello Community Schools. He worked for a brief time at Monty Produce before starting his career in the grocery business. Jim worked for Bud's SuperValu and later Family Foods in Monticello for more than 40 years. He married Judy McDonald in 1961 and they had four children: Randy, Scott, Michelle and Kevin. He married Phyllis Eggers in 1967 and she helped him raise the boys. Jim married Cheri Reed in 1987 and they had a daughter, Kelsey. Jim enjoyed many trips to the house of his brother, Jack, in Florida, camping at Guttenberg and playing golf at the Coon Hunters in Scotch Grove.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store