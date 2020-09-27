JAMES KIMMERLE Cedar Rapids James Kimmerle, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home after a short illness. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Survivors include his life partner, Robin Smith, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughters, Tedi Nuzzo, Jacksonville, Fla., Nikki (Jay) Kimmerle, Marion, Iowa, and Karleen (Tadd) Jessop, Vinton, Iowa; sons, James (Carrie) Kimmerle, Justin, Texas, Laurence Burgin, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Eddie Burgin, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; along with 19 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister and three brothers. James was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, two brothers, and a son. James Kimmerle was born April 22, 1946, to James and Majory Kimmerle in Walker, Iowa. He graduated from Independence High School in 1965. He served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. James was a proud shareholder and avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. James was also a dedicated employee of D&N Fence Company for more than 30 years. He often drove the area rechecking fences he had installed. One of his favorite pastimes was "foodie trips" visiting small towns and local meat lockers with which-ever victim he could convince to take a ride (thank you, Robin). One of his favorite delicacies was the Raw Dawg. James was a bit of a hotel critic, stars awarded based on proximity to a well-stocked tavern. We all know James loved his Budweiser. To all who knew him, he left a message ... "Stay Radical." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com
