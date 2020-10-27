James Krauel

JAMES A. KRAUEL Cedar Rapids James A. Krauel, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Cemetery. Because of COVID-19 considerations, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be strictly observed. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Jim is survived by his brother, Jerry Krauel of Montreal, Canada; and his sister, Janann Krauel of Plano, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marcella (Hayek) Krauel; his paternal grandparents, Henry and Wilhelmina (Foderberg) Krauel; and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Agnes (Boubin) Hayek. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Lonna; and her two children, Oliver and Teonnie Barrows. James Anthony Krauel was born May 30, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, and was raised in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, graduating from the grade school there. He attended Regis High School. He was a graduate of Loras College in Dubuque and also attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Following his military service in the Navy during the Vietnam War, Jim attended the University of Iowa. Jim had worked at Iowa National Mutual Insurance Co. and later retired from the Whirlpool plant in Amana. Jim was a lover of classical music and enjoyed the study of philosophy. Most of all, he was a kind and gentle soul, and was liked by everyone he met. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com
