JAMES L. TUCKER Marion James L. Tucker, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Inurnment will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa. James was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Edmund and Annabel (Farnsworth) Tucker. He graduated from Franklin High School. James served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, from 1951 to 1953. He was united in marriage to Judy Ann Davis. James worked for Allen Motor Co. in Cedar Rapids and McGrath Auto in Hiawatha. James is survived by his niece, Colleen Tucker of Colorado; and nephew, Dan Tucker of Marion, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Tucker. Please share a memory of James at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
