1/1
James L. Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES L. TUCKER Marion James L. Tucker, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Inurnment will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa. James was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Edmund and Annabel (Farnsworth) Tucker. He graduated from Franklin High School. James served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, from 1951 to 1953. He was united in marriage to Judy Ann Davis. James worked for Allen Motor Co. in Cedar Rapids and McGrath Auto in Hiawatha. James is survived by his niece, Colleen Tucker of Colorado; and nephew, Dan Tucker of Marion, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Tucker. Please share a memory of James at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved