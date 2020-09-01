1/1
James Lane
1943 - 2020
JAMES NEIL LANE Cedar Rapids James Neil Lane, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Services: St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. A vigil service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie; son, D. Michael Lane of Cedar Rapids; five daughters, Dawn (Chris) Martin, Deb (Mike) Himmelsbach and Denise (Brent) Fillenworth, all of Cedar Rapids, Darcey (Tim) Chisholm of New Jersey and Dana (Matt) Lane-Geuther of Minnesota; grandchildren, Dylan (Jill), Colby and Ethan Martin, Caitlin (Joey) Gase, Courtney Himmelsbach, Cassie (Riley) Himmelsbach, Sammey, Dawson and Ellie Chisholm, Keegan (Ashleigh) Talbott, Kaleb (Taylor) Fillenworth, Alexis and Alaina Fillenworth and Ruby Geuther; great-grandchildren, Kinley, Bennett, Jace and Carson; his siblings, Pat O'Brien, A. Mike Lane and Karen Harmon; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. His parents; a sister, Judy Gallagher; a brother, Jerry Lane; and mother and father in-law, Mary and John Cummings, preceded him in death. Jim was born the son of Neil and Ruby Keffer Lane on March 13, 1943, in Montgomery County, Kan. He married Mary Jean Cummings on Oct. 23, 1965, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Jim was a Navy veteran having proudly served from 1960 to 1964. He was employed as a carpenter all of his life. Jim lived his life prioritizing his faith and family. He was an active member of St. Patrick Church, serving on the parish council, the building committee and as a TEC team leader. He also was a trustee for the Eagles Club. Jim enjoyed hunting trips with his son and grandsons, fishing with his children and grandchildren and family gatherings. The family would like to thank Dr. Sagers, Dr. Wood, Hospice of Mercy and the VA health care team for their loving and compassionate care. Instead of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for an established memorial fund. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
SEP
2
SEP
2
August 31, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all the Lane Family, May the faith in our Lord guide you and console you in this difficult time. With all our love,
The Mcclure Family
McClure Family
Friend
August 31, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Jim was always a man that would speak and make you smile. Bleeding to the family during this time.
Lyle & Shelly Wehr
August 31, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. He was fun to be around . Hugs to you all during this sad time.
Julie Fliehler
Family
