JAMES LAWRENCE "LARRY" MCDONALD JR. North Liberty James Lawrence "Larry" McDonald Jr., of North Liberty, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 12, at his home surrounded by family. He was 73 years young. Larry was strong willed, firm and resilient. He lived his life on his own terms. He will be remembered for his quick wit, brilliant humor and taste for adventure, but most importantly the pride and joy he had for his wife and four children - who are living proof of his success. Larry is survived by his wife, Diane, and their four children: Ashley (Jeff) Nylen, of Denver, Colo., Larry III (Allison) McDonald, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Shannon McDonald, of New York, N.Y., and John McDonald, of San Francisco, Calif.; one granddaughter, Stella, with a second grandchild on the way, and four siblings, Peggy McDonald (Bob Mowen) of Schaumburg, Ill., Jane Anne (Lloyd) McCabe of Appleton, Wis., Maureen (David) Reiter of Columbia, Mo., and Michael McDonald of Honolulu, Hawaii. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry Sr. and Pege McDonald. Larry was born on Sept. 27, 1945, in Englewood, N.J. A Celebration of Life will held by his family on Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tin Roost, 840 West Penn St., North Liberty, IA 52317. The family welcomes all those near and dear to the Celebration. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute donations to the memorial that will be created by Larry's wife and children.