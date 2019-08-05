Home

James Lee Hanson Obituary
JAMES LEE HANSON Clermont James Lee Hanson, 79, of Clermont, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home in Clermont. Jim was born Sept. 9 (or 10, depending on who you ask), 1939, to Melvin and Cleo (Gilbert) Hanson in Elgin, Iowa. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1957 and earned his B.S. degree at Upper Iowa and his M.S. at Northeast Missouri State. Following this, he enjoyed a lengthy career as a respected educator and principal. Jim was united in marriage with Carla Zmolek on June 16, 1969, at Elgin Lutheran Church in Elgin. Three children were born to this union. Jim is survived by his wife, Carla Hanson of Clermont, Iowa; children, Matt Hanson of Rochester, Minn., Amy (Kent) Mitchell of Australia and Ben (Amy Adams) Hanson of St. Lucas; five grandchildren, Trevor, Pete, Lucas Ava and Ezra; two sisters-in-law, DeLauris Hanson of Altoona, Iowa, and Mary Lou Hanson of Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Cleo Hanson; one sister, Doris (Lyle) Martin; and two brothers, Bob Hanson and Jack Hanson. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed his time hunting, fishing and playing golf with neighbors, friends and family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at West Clermont Lutheran Church in Clermont, Iowa, with a visitation two hours before services from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
