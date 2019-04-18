JAMES LEO BORNSTEIN Cedar Rapids James Leo Bornstein, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital. Services: 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, where a visitation will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment is private. The Rev. David Renfro of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. James was born Jan. 11, 1933, in Charles City, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Mabel (Birkholz) Bornstein. Jim and Edna were married 44 years and brought to this marriage three children each, Mark (Polly), Craig (Nancy), Gina (Bob), Robin (Jill), Tim and Bernadette; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. James worked in the wholesale lumber industry most of his life. He was employed with Iowa Lumber Dealers, Reserve Supply. He loved his time in the garage, camping, watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes, playing cards and Farkle. James was a honest, loyal, determined, stubborn, hard-headed but, most importantly, a loving man who brought joy and fun to his family and others around him. James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mabel; a brother, Lloyd; and grandson, R.J. Family would like to extend a special thanks to UnityPoint, Palliative, Hospice and Irving Point Assisted Living and Dr. John Roof for all the loving care given to James. Please leave a message on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary