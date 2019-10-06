|
|
JAMES LEO MOORE Brooklyn Park, Minn. James Leo Moore, 77, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Robbinsdale, Minn. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7180 Hemlock Lane N, Maple Grove, Minn., with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment with military honors: Fort Snelling National Cemetery following the services. He is survived by his wife, Mary Katherine Moore; children, Lisa, Patrick and Peter; and sister, Mary Jo Murray.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019