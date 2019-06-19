JAMES LEON MORGAN Cedar Rapids James Leon Morgan, 27, of Cedar Rapids, passed away from complications of diabetes on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 13, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Harborview Pavilion in Ellis Park. James was born Sept. 17, 1991, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Melody Morgan and Jerome Curd. James was a kindhearted young man, helping just about anyone who crossed his path. James enjoyed spending his days outdoors playing Frisbee golf and fishing. As a small boy, he spent many hours fishing with his grandmother, Betty, and his sisters, Jessica and Janae. From a very early age, James was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and lived life to the fullest extent. James also was involved in a bicycling accident at a young age. With all these challenges, you would have never thought he had more to deal with in life than any other person. James' strong values in family, and how to live life, should be a testament to anyone who thinks life has you down. James was an inspiration to everyone who knew him and his life. James is survived by his mother, Melody Morgan, and father, Jerome Curd; sisters, Jessica and Janae Morgan; brothers, Stefan Brandt and Jace Curd; grandmother, Kathy Cook; aunt, Wendy Fritz (Mark); uncle, Kevin Kloubec; nieces, Madison and Jalyssia; nephew, Jayden; cousin, Mason; and his beloved blue nose pitbull, Jay. James was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Morgan; grandfather, Jerry Curd; and uncle, Jeremy Curd. Published in The Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary