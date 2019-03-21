JAMES "JIM" LEROY BENEDICT Cedar Rapids James "Jim" LeRoy Benedict, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his home in Cedar Rapids. A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa, where a visitation will follow until 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Steve Garner presiding. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Jim was born April 18, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of A. LeRoy and Gertrude D. (Power) Benedict. He was a 1950 graduate of Marion High School. Jim served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On May 13, 1957, he was united in marriage to Ann Marie Sheely in Marion, Iowa. Jim worked as an inspector at Collins for 37 years, retiring in 1987. He went on to work as an inspector/quality assurance for Defense Logistics Agency for three years. Jim was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Marion American Legion Post 298, and Cedar Rapids VFW Post 788. Jim enjoyed playing cribbage. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Notre Dame, Iowa, and Iowa State. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Ann Benedict of Cedar Rapids; three children, Joe (Colleen) Benedict of Cedar Rapids, Shirley (Tim) Faircloth of Haverhill, Iowa, and Barb (Brian) Thompson of Wadena, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Benedict-Barbian, Rebecca (Alex) Tommingo, Rachel Faircloth, Ryley Faircloth, James Thompson, Dawn Thompson (fiance, Jake O'Connor), Jessie Thompson and Denise Thompson; and a host of extended family members including several nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, A. LeRoy and Gertrude Benedict; sister, Patricia Gallagher; brother, Tom Benedict; sister-in-law, Violet Benedict; nephew, Dennis Gallagher; niece, Delores Benedict; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Agnes Sheely; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dorance and Vivian Sheely. Memorials in Jim's memory may be directed to Hospice of Mercy, The Mercy Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403, or to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2310 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary