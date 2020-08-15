JAMES L. ABBOTT Columbus, Ohio James Lester Abbott, 73, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. Jim grew up in Anamosa, Iowa, where he graduated from Anamosa High School before moving and raising his family in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; parents, Lester and Irma Abbott; and brother, Richard. He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Amy) Abbott and Andrew (Annia) Abbott; grandchildren, Lauren and Taylor; sister, Karen (Mike) Dulaney; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family will announce service plans at a later date. Arrangements have been completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, 2693 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio.



