JAMES LESTER ABBOTT Columbus, Ohio James Lester Abbott, 73, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence in Columbus, Ohio. Jim grew up in Anamosa, Iowa, where he graduated from Anamosa High School, before moving and raising his family in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by wife, Sally; parents, Lester and Irma Abbott; and brother, Richard. He is survived by sons, Thomas (Amy) Abbott and Andrew (Annia) Abbott; grandchildren, Lauren and Taylor; sister, Karen (Mike) Dulaney; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. Casual attire is appropriate. The family also requests the use of face masks and social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A private family burial will take place at Olin Cemetery following the visitation.



