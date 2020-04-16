|
|
JAMES "JIM" LOWELL MILLER JR. Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Lowell Miller Jr., 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, as a result of medical complications related to COVID-19, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having any public services at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Jim is survived by his wife of 23 years, Deb of Cedar Rapids; his mother, Opal Miller of Cedar Rapids; four siblings, Barb (Bill) Satkamp of Cedar Rapids, David (Lisa) Miller of Portsmouth, Va., Debb Miller of Milwaukee, Wis., and Pam (Rob) Azbill of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Steve (Judy) Strotman of Grimes, Iowa; sister-in-law, Kris (Doug) Meinhard of Ames, Iowa; brother-in-law, Fred (CJ) Strotman of Shell Rock, Iowa; and many loving nieces and nephews, whom Jim loved like his own kids. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and his beloved dog, Molly. Jim was born on April 15, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of James and Opal (Langfitt) Miller. Jim graduated with an architectural drafting degree from Kirkwood Community College. He proudly served eight years in the U.S. Airforce as a military policeman. Jim married Debra Strotman on Oct. 19, 1996, in Waverly, Iowa. He worked as a talented carpenter for many years. Jim was currently employed at Whirlpool as a materials handler. He was an active member in the Boys and Girls Club of America, Fish O Rama, Moose Lodge Club and St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher. Jim enjoyed fishing at his brother-in-law Steve's cabin. He had a passion for woodworking and would go to his in-law's lumber yard to see what deals he could get. Deb's parents also owned Belgian horses and they had many joyful times out on the acreage tending and helping hitch the horses. Family get togethers were very special for Deb and Jim, especially holidays at his sister-in-law, Kris's house in Ames and family reunions, where Jim organized all the games. Jim enjoyed trimming trees at Jackie's acreage in Marengo. Competitive card playing at Barb and Bill's house was another treasured memory. Jim was an avid bowler and bowled in leagues for many years. In his neighborhood, Jim was known as the bonfire builder and enjoyed spending time with his neighbors. Jim and Deb loved to travel to national parks and go on cruises. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him so dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America or St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020