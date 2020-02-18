|
|
JAMES E. LUCAS Cedar Rapids James E. Lucas, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Chaplain Joe Kane will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City. Jim was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Halifax County, N.C., the son of Arrington and Lydia (Bradley) Lucas. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. Jim married Susan Fleming on July 1, 1964, in Marion, Iowa. He worked at Wilson Foods and Allen Motors. Later in life, he enjoyed mowing the city golf courses while working for the city of Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Susan Lucas of Cedar Rapids; son, Johnny Ray (Michele) Lucas of Cripple Creek, Colo.; granddaughter, Gabrielle (Cody) Soppe of Greeley; siblings, Myrtle Vick, Bill (Shirley) Lucas, Christine (Bobby) Wiggins, Pat (Pete) Whiltey, Kay Lucas and Mary Ann Webb, all of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews; and his "Iowa Family," the Recker's of Lamont. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sam and Howard; sisters, Mildred (Finnie) Cherry, Betty Lou (Herman) Rogister and Edna Lucas; and brothers-in-law, Howard Vick and Jesse Webb. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020