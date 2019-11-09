Home

Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home
925 W Main Street
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-2315
JAMES M. COLE Ryan James M. Cole, 71, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, with a 1:30 p.m. Scripture service. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Arrangements by Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Jim was born July 18, 1948, to Marvin and Vera (Klein) Cole. He was a 1966 graduate of West Delaware High School. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorably in the Vietnam War. On Sept. 17, 1977, Jim married Carol Ann Koch at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville. Jim was a hardworking farmer, who often thought of others before himself. He was not a man of many words; his actions spoke volumes about his character. Jim was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed by his family. Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Cole of Ryan; children, Brian (Emily) Cole of Sioux City, Bruce (Stephanie) Cole of Ryan, Doug (Megan) Cole of Aurora, Colo., and Scott (Jenna Halweg) Cole of Ryan; five grandchildren, Michael, Makayla, Gracy, Jameson and Finley Cole; siblings, Jack (Clara) Cole of Charles City, Jerry (Barb) Cole of Manchester, Joseph (Shirley) Cole of Manchester, Shirley (Gene) Bears of Mesa, Ariz., and Patricia Stuckenschneider of Cedar Rapids; and sister- and brothers-in-law, Janet Westhoff of Manchester, Jerry Koch of Dyersville and Ken Koch of Petersburg. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Donna Cole; parents-in-law, Lawrence and Julanda Koch; and brothers-in-law, Jim Stuckenschneider, Bob Koch, Steve Koch and Walter Westhoff. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
