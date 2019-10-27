|
|
JAMES M. IRISH Hiawatha James M. Irish, 80, of Hiawatha, died peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home. A private family service was held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial with military rites was held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to extend an invitation to friends and family for a Celebration of Life that will be announced at a later date. Jim was born March 28, 1939, in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Mary (O'Brien) Irish. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1957. Jim married Eileen K. Moen on March 30, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Eileen; a daughter, Tracie Turner, of Cedar Rapids; a son, Scott (Jodi) Irish of Anamosa; a daughter, Krista (Chris Scheldrup) Irish of Cedar Rapids; and a daughter, Shelbie Irish, of Hiawatha. He also is survived by nine grandchildren, Brittany (Jasen) Dahm, Alex Turner, Steen Irish, Lauren (Ben) Carpenter, Melissa Scheldrup, Macklin Scheldrup, Kenz Seckman, Madison Scheldrup and Michael Scheldrup; two great-grandchildren and two on the way; and close family friend, Mark (Irene) West and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bob and Terry. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy, he was an insurance agent for New York Life for 38 years, retiring in 2000. Jim was a Mason and a member of the El Kahir Shrine. Dad, did you know that you meant the world to so many? Did you know how deeply you are valued, how constantly you are thought of and how very loved you are? There will never be another man to replace you in our lives. How lucky are those to have known Papa, someone who will be forever remembered for his generous, loving personality. His family meant everything to him. We take comfort knowing that we will be together again through eternal life. Memorial donations may be given to UnityPoint Hospice in Jim's name. The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for the wonderful care given to him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Irish family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019