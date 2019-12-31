|
|
JAMES MARSHALL HENRY Coralville James Marshall Henry "Jim" passed away at home in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by family following a year long battle with cancer. He was born May 28, 1949, in Cedar Falls. A musician, sailer, traveler and friend, Jim will be missed most by his wife, Kris Warford Henry of Coralville; children, Megan and Conor Henry of Wurzburg, Germany, and Iowa City, Iowa, respectively; stepson, Seth Nieman Vasser (Angela); and grandchildren, Lily and Will Vasser, Washburn, Wis. A time to greet family is 2:30 to 4 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Coralville. A full obituary is online at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019