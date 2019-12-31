Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for James Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Marshall Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Marshall Henry Obituary
JAMES MARSHALL HENRY Coralville James Marshall Henry "Jim" passed away at home in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by family following a year long battle with cancer. He was born May 28, 1949, in Cedar Falls. A musician, sailer, traveler and friend, Jim will be missed most by his wife, Kris Warford Henry of Coralville; children, Megan and Conor Henry of Wurzburg, Germany, and Iowa City, Iowa, respectively; stepson, Seth Nieman Vasser (Angela); and grandchildren, Lily and Will Vasser, Washburn, Wis. A time to greet family is 2:30 to 4 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Coralville. A full obituary is online at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -