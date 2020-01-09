|
JAMES MARTIN Cedar Rapids James Martin, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospice. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Redemption Ministries in Cedar Rapids. The memorial service will be officiated by Robert L. Greene. James was born on Nov. 24, 1954, the son of Alberta Sherrod-Martin and Frank Martin of Mississippi. After high school, James enlisted in the National Guard, where he was honorably discharged. He married Linda Martin of Cedar Rapids on Nov. 1, 1988. James spent his career as a chef at a couple of local colleges, Mount Mercy and Coe College. He later would retire from Butcher Block. James enjoyed cooking, traveling, spending time with family, watching and talking sports, and being a church deacon. He is best known for his words of wisdom and eagerness to help anyone in need without question. James is survived by his wife; children, Casey, Cinque, Jeremy, Emmanuel, Jermonda and Darcel (DeVante); five sisters, Agnas, Ida Mae, Frankie Mae, Alberta and Ella Mae; five brothers, Edward (Stella), Neil (Bertha) and David (Linnette); 19 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. James was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Aria "Sis" Martin; two brothers, Andrew Martin and Elbert "Bull" Wilson; father-in-law, Issac Pledge Sr.; and sister-in-law, Mary Jean Phelps. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in James' memory. Donations can be made at Veridian Credit Union to the James Martin Memorial Fund.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020