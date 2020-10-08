JAMES "JIM" MAURICE SEALY Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Maurice Sealy, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital following a sudden illness. Per Jim's wishes, a private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Jim was born April 14, 1935, the son of James Lincoln and Dorothy (Robinson) Sealy. He graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids. He received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity; a legacy he shared with his sons and grandsons. On Nov. 25, 1959, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" (Kamerling) Sealy. Jim was a longtime IBM-er, taking on different roles across the country before returning to his beloved Cedar Rapids. He met many great people throughout his career and made lasting friendships that he cherished. Jim sat on several boards over the years and took a personal interest in St Luke's Hospital. He was involved with the St. Luke's Foundation and was a member of the Iowa Health Systems board. Four Oaks was another organization dear to his heart, as was Orchestra Iowa. Jim was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers fan with a love for golfing. He had many great times at the Cedar Rapids Country Club where he was able to check a hole-in-one off his bucket list. Jim enjoyed a good party, fine wine, a little dancing and the sounds of Dixieland jazz or Frank Sinatra. He especially enjoyed when his granddogs joined the party, so he could sneak them a piece of cheese. The type of man who made things happen instead of making a wish, he always was focused on the bright side even when things didn't turn out quite right. He'd be quick to say, "galloping by on a white horse on a dark night, nobody will ever know the difference." Or if things really went haywire, you could expect to hear him say "rats." Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob; and his son, Robert. Left to cherish Jim's memories are his wife of nearly 61 years, Pat; children, Mike (Deb), David (Sherry) and Ann Sealy, all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Sharon Cadwell of Mesa, Ariz.; brother. John (Jane) Sealy of Burlington, Vt.; grandchildren, Michael (Maria) Sealy of Cedar Rapids, Lauren (Michael) Doty of Chicago, Nathan Sealy of Iowa City, Sheridan Sealy of San Diego, Calif., and Kiersten Sealy of Cedar Rapids; and two future great-grandchildren set to arrive in April 2021 (his birth month). Jim's family would like to thank the caregivers at St. Luke's for their compassion and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contributions can be directed to St. Luke's Foundation, Four Oaks, Orchestra Iowa or the charity of your choice
