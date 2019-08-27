|
JAMES RICHARD MCCOY Iowa City James Richard McCoy, 61, died suddenly Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, Wis., after a brief illness. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 302 E. Jefferson St., Iowa City, followed by a gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate Jim's life at Old Brick, 26 E. Market St. Father Steve Witt will be the celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift in his honor to the Foundation for Madison's Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Rd., Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713; www.SchoolsMakeMadison.org/Donate. Jim was born Jan. 27, 1958, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of the late Richard "Dick" Joseph McCoy and Jean Ann McCoy. He graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1976, earned both undergraduate (1980) and law degrees (1982) from Creighton University and a master's degree in education from Edgewood College (2009). Jim spent many years practicing law, both in Milwaukee and Iowa City, before finding his true calling – teaching. Jim impacted hundreds of special education students in Madison. He was passionate and cared for their education and well-being. In addition, he was an inspirational cross country coach at several area high schools, most recently at Madison West. Jim was an accomplished runner and competed in many marathons and road races over the years. He loved to garden and cook and was known for making the best chocolate chip cookies for family and friends. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle, and frequently attended sporting events, music recitals, graduations and other important events for his nephews and nieces. Jim is survived by his mother; four sisters, Ann Larew (Rick), Joan DePrenger (Tom), Mary Haman (George) and Nancy Yowell (Glenn); 17 nephews and nieces; and one grand-niece. Additional survivors include a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He also is survived by students, colleagues and friends from the Madison running community. Jim's family would like to extend their gratitude to the UW Madison Hospital and Clinics health care team who were extraordinary in their care of Jim during his brief illness. This includes the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping, and all the hospital staff who cared for Jim. The entire team treated Jim's family with dignity and respect and they are grateful. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019