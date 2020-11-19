JAMES K. MENTE Tipton James K. Mente, 88, of Vinton, formerly of Tipton, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. There will be private family services held at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Clarence with military honors. Jim was born at home in Tipton on Jan. 30, 1932, to Arnold and Lillian Kammeyer Mente. He married Mary Ann Oelerich on June 27, 1964, in Davenport, Iowa. She passed away Oct. 24, 2016. Survivors include his son, David (Stacy) of Adrian, Minn.; daughter, Denise (Todd) Wiley of Walker, Iowa; grandchildren, Drew, Isaac, Emma, Josh, Dylan, Trevor and Justin; and a sister, Teresa (Gene) Anderson of Arizona. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Jim was a proud, lifelong farmer who was very hardworking. He was a Pioneer seed salesman at one time, along with being a member of the Cattlemen's Association and also the Farm Bureau. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army in the Korean conflict, and going on the Honor Flight was a highlight of his life. He enjoyed showing cattle with his kids in the early years. Jim also enjoyed playing cards, meeting with his coffee buddies in the mornings, bowling, and was a big Iowa Hawkeyes sports fan. He was a man of few words, but his family knew he was very proud of them. Cards may be sent to Denise at 5067 29th Ave. Walker, IA 52352. Memories and condolences may be sent to www.chapmanfh.com
.