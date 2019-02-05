|
JAMES ROBERT MEYER Elkader James Robert Meyer, 71, of Elkader, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Rd., Garnavillo, where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 7. Funeral service will be at noon Thursday at the funeral home. The Rev. Marshall Hahn will officiate. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Elkader. In lieu of flowers and all types of sympathy, the family requests memorials be given to a .
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019