JAMES ALLEN MEYER Keystone James Allen Meyer, our loving Father and Grandpa, 77, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, with his children by his side following a brief battle with COVID-19. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials and condolences may be sent to 2911 320th St., Chelsea, IA 52215. Jim was born April 19, 1943. Jim lived in Keystone his entire life and owned and operated Meyer Feed Service alongside his loving brother Larry for 38 years. Jim was a member of St John's Lutheran Church, Keystone Volunteer Fire Department and Keystone Turner Hall. Anyone who knew our Father knew his love for his family. Jim never replaced a picture of his children or grandchildren, he simply added to his collection and displayed them proudly. He enjoyed going out for pizza with his family and breakfast in the Amanas. Jim was a loyal Cubs fan and loved his Iowa Hawkeyes. Jim could tell stories and as a family member said, "When Jim talked, I listened because I knew I was going to be entertained or enlightened or maybe both." Jim leaves behind his son, Darron James Meyer; daughter, Amy Ledvina (TJ); daughter-in-law, Brandi Meyer; grandchildren, Beau James, Jake Alan, Aubrey Stechcon, Karly Ledvina and Casey James and Clayton Meyer; great-grandchildren, Bentley James, Bexley, Oakley Alan and Berkley James Stechcon; several cousins; and many friends. In addition to his parents, Alvin and Alice, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved son, Todd Allen Meyer, on May 24, 2020; and his brother, Larry. Our family will be forever grateful to the staff at the Keystone Nursing Care Center who treated dad like their own family. We urge everyone to stay safe and treat this virus as REAL. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
