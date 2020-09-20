JAMES MICHAEL HERSH Cedar Rapids James M. Hersh, 67, of Cedar Rapids died at Hemphill Hospice on Sept. 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 13, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Walter and May Hersh. Jim had a passion for all things cars, previously racing for more than 30 years and being a mechanic at many area car lots. Wherever Jim was, you were sure to see his 5-pound best friend, Pee Wee. James is survived by his daughter, Jaimie (LaMario) Stokes; sons, Kevin (Stephanie) Ruth and Jeff (Darla) Haas of Cedar Rapids; his wife, Colleen Hersh; sisters, Barb and Bernice; two special grandsons, Kevonte' and Kordell Jones; great-granddaughter, KaMaya; and 11 additional grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Glen and Walter. A private service will be planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store