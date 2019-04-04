Resources More Obituaries for James Redmond Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Michael Redmond

Obituary Condolences Flowers JAMES MICHAEL REDMOND Dana Point, Calif. James Michael Redmond, 76, a retired attorney and former Iowa state senator, passed away peacefully at his home in Dana Point, Calif., on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Janice (Walker) Redmond; his three beautiful daughters, Elizabeth (Christian) Gebauer of Los Angeles, Jamie Redmond and Janna Redmond; grandson, Isaac Gebauer; sister, Mary (Redmond) Agnew of Durango, Colo.; mother-in-law, JoAnn (Favaro) Walker of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as an aunt and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was born on Nov. 10, 1942, in Burlington, Iowa, to Margrethe (LeMont) Hitchens and Edward Redmond. He grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he graduated from Washington High School in 1960. He received his B.S. in chemical engineering from Northwestern University in 1965, and spent the next 3 1/2 years on active naval duty, serving as first lieutenant and gunnery officer on the USS Grant County (LST 1174). Upon completion of his military service, he entered law school at the University of Iowa. He earned his J.D. and passed the Iowa Bar in 1971, and then clerked for the Iowa Supreme Court from 1971 to 1972. He served the city of Cedar Rapids first as an assistant city attorney (1972 to 1975) and then as an Iowa state senator (1975 to 1977). His professional accomplishment of which he was perhaps the proudest was his role in establishing the Iowa Court of Appeals. During his 48-year career, Jim practiced law in Iowa, Florida and California. Although he had a career of many accomplishments, his greatest pride was reserved for "his girls." Nothing gave him more joy then seeing his twin daughters on stage dancing. During the late stages of his disease, he would insist on continuing to fight the cancer with every means possible, telling physicians that he was "fighting for the girls, the best time of my life!" Jim was known for his integrity, intense curiosity and wit. He was passionate about history, science, classical music, crossword puzzles and Harry Potter. This man of character will be missed for his knowledge, his curiosity, his mind, his generosity and his kindness. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Margrethe (LeMont) Hitchens; his father, Edward Redmond; his stepfather, Raymond Hitchens; his brother, John Redmond; and his father-in-law, Steve Walker. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at St. Edward the Confessor Parish in Dana Point. Burial service with military honors will be held on April 22 at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to UCI Foundation in James Redmond's name for the Hematology Oncology Fund (#3621) to advance renal cell carcinoma research, led by medical oncologist Dr. Nataliya Mar. Checks may be sent to UCI Foundation, Attn: Erika Bernal, 333 City Blvd. W, Suite 605, Orange, CA 92868. Or call (714) 509-2112 to give by phone. O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300 www.oconnormortuary.com Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries